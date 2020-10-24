Bike rider crushed to death

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist aged 30 was crushed to death by a troller after falling from the motorbike when hit violently with an auto rickshaw head-on near Haji Wah,Ali pur road on Saturday afternoon.

Muhammad Farooq, son of Umar succumbed to injuries on the spot. His body was shifted to DHQ hospital.

Meanwhile, another person whose identification was yet to be revealed, nor discovered as whether he was some passersby or rider of any vehicle also faced severe injuries. Rescuers shifted him to hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Further investigation was underway.