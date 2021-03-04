Bike rider crushed to death

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :A teen bike rider was crushed to death after striking fiercely with tractor trolly coming head-on at Pull Tarey Walli, rescuers informed.

Deceased was identified as Muhammad Ansar Baloch, son of Wapda Lineman named Muhammad Ibrahim.

The victim was coming to Sher Sultan succumbed to injuries on the way after hitting with the trolly. Reason of the accident was yet to be ascertained.

Corpse was delivered to Sher Sultan hospital. Driver of the vehicle fled the scene while police have started investigation after registering the case.