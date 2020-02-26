UrduPoint.com
Bike Rider Crushed To Death, Fellow Injures In Muzaffarghar

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 02:13 PM

Bike rider crushed to death, fellow injures in Muzaffarghar

A man was crushed to death while his fellow received serious injuries, after hitting with speeding passenger van near Wasanday Walli area, tehsil Ali Pur of Muzaffargarh district on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :A man was crushed to death while his fellow received serious injuries, after hitting with speeding passenger van near Wasanday Walli area, tehsil Ali Pur of Muzaffargarh district on Wednesday.

Rescuers said the accident caused due to overtaking of motorbike to passenger van.

The van was moving from Ali Pur to Multan, while bike riders were coming to Rohilanwalli, a town of Muzaffargarh.

Van driver escaped the scene soon after occurring the fatal accident. Rescuers' ambulance in a quick response, rescued the wounded man by shifting him to nearby hospital while the body was also shifted to Rohilanwali hospital for autopsy.

