A bike-rider died in a road accident on Wednesday when a speedy truck hit him near Shahabpura Road

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :A bike-rider died in a road accident on Wednesday when a speedy truck hit him near Shahabpura Road

According to police, Ibrar on his way riding a motorbike when a speedy truck hit him. As a result, he received severe head injures and died on the spot.

The truck driver managed to flee from the scene. The locals brought the dead to nearby hospital. Further investigations were underway.