Bike rider dies in road accident

A motorcyclist was killed after the speedy motor cycle hit a road side tree

Hujra Shah Maqeem (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th August, 2019) A motorcyclist was killed after the speedy motor cycle hit a road side tree.Motorcyclist, Tahir a resident of Faisalabad while on his way to Adda Nowl could not maintain his control his motorcycle and hit a tree.

He died on the spot and his other associate was injured .According to details the incident occurred yesterday near Adda Nool Plot. His injured friend has been shifted to hospital for medical treatment. The dead body of Tahir has also been shifted to his native town Faisalabad.