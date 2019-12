(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :A bike-rider on Thursday died in a road accident when his bike hit a divider due to fog near Cheema Pull Daska

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, Abubakar (35) was shifted to a nearby hospital dead. Police have started investigation.