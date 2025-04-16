Bike Rider Hit To Death By Heavy Vehicle
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 08:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) A bike-rider lost his life when a heavy vehicle hit his motocycle in the city suburbs.
The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) sources said a 26-year-old man, identified as Tahir, was on his way when a heavy vehicle hit him from back side, killing hims on-the-spot.
The deceased belonged to Lodrhan district. An ambulance shifted the body to hospital morgue which was later on handed over to the heirs. The local police are investigating the incident.
Recent Stories
MENA's first Centre for Advanced Neuro Biochemical Diagnostics launched
ADEX participates in TXF Middle East & Africa 2025 to advance regional export fi ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new CEOs at Knowledge and Human Development Authori ..
AI triumphs in world’s most sophisticated autonomous drone race in Abu Dhabi
Dubai Maritime Authority reports outstanding performance in 2024
UAE leader in development of Low Carbon Aviation Fuel: IATA
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch of HSE EXPO 2025
Department of Health – Abu Dhabi unveils 'Genomics For Longevity' report
Mohammed bin Rashid honours graduates of Federal Artificial Intelligence Program ..
UAE to participate in fourth group of qualifiers for 2026 Tent Pegging World Cup
Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Forum opens
PSL 2025 Match 07 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bike rider hit to death by heavy vehicle6 minutes ago
-
Child reunited with family6 minutes ago
-
Industrial feeder inaugurated at Havelian Estate to boost Hazara economy16 minutes ago
-
CM launches environment protection force36 minutes ago
-
ATC extends Fawad Chaudhry’s interim bail in May 9 riots cases36 minutes ago
-
EU delegation visits Punjab Prosecutor General’s office36 minutes ago
-
LHC CJ calls for ending strike culture among lawyer community46 minutes ago
-
Senate election on Taj Haider's seat to be held on May 656 minutes ago
-
Blind murder traced, wife of slain among 3 arrested56 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China to develop high-tech aquaculture industry in Gwadar56 minutes ago
-
Ali Muhammad expresses sorrows over death of his office bearer's mother56 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Sukkur sounds alarm on polio eradication efforts56 minutes ago