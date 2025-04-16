Bike rider hit to death by heavy vehicle

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) A bike-rider lost his life when a heavy vehicle hit his motocycle in the city suburbs.

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) sources said a 26-year-old man, identified as Tahir, was on his way when a heavy vehicle hit him from back side, killing hims on-the-spot.

The deceased belonged to Lodrhan district. An ambulance shifted the body to hospital morgue which was later on handed over to the heirs. The local police are investigating the incident.