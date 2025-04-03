Bike rider killed, another injured in accident

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) A bike-rider was killed and another was injured when their motorcycle collided head on with a trailer coming from the opposite direction in Adda Marana area of the district.

Official sources in the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) said that the collision occurred in Chak No 131/DNB of Bahawalpur district, leaving the two bike riders critically injured. They said that soon after receiving information, rescuers and ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

One of the injured succumbed to his injuries on the spot. An ambulance shifted the other injured to Bahawal Victoria Hospital.

The dead was identified as 35-year-old Basharat Ali, son of Shaukat Ali, the resident of Chak No. 131/DNB. The head injuries caused his death on-the-spot.

The injured was recognised as 65-years-old Munir. He received injuries in leg and ribs fracture. He was also resident of Chak No. 131/DNB. The local police have been investigating the incident. Further probe was underway.