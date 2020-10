MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :A speeding truck crushed a bike rider to dearh at Kot Addu road, suburban area of tehsil Chowk Sarwar Shaheed Saturday morning, police said.

Nadir succumbed to injuries on spot. The driver fled the scene, while officials from local police station removed the body to nearby hospital. Investigation was held.