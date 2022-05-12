UrduPoint.com

Bike Rider Killed In Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2022 | 12:17 PM

Bike rider killed in accident

A teen-aged bike rider succumbed to injuries after hit by speeding car at Waseenda Walli area, rescuer said

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :A teen-aged bike rider succumbed to injuries after hit by speeding car at Waseenda Walli area, rescuer said.

The deceased identified as Muhammad Shehzad, son of Ghulam Majeed, aged 20, resident locally. The body was shifted to nearby home of the deceased on insistence of the heirs, it's said. Car driver fled the scene.

Rohilan Wali police station registered case before starting formal enquiry.

Related Topics

Police Station Driver Car

Recent Stories

Dollar hits historic high at Rs191 in Interbank tr ..

Dollar hits historic high at Rs191 in Interbank trade

28 minutes ago
 'Peace, love and Russian Roll': Austrian band part ..

'Peace, love and Russian Roll': Austrian band parties on

2 minutes ago
 Tokyo shares drop on inflation fears, Wall Street ..

Tokyo shares drop on inflation fears, Wall Street falls

2 minutes ago
 ACB spring gal to start from Friday at Lady Garden ..

ACB spring gal to start from Friday at Lady Garden Abbottabad

2 minutes ago
 Coronation Chicken: the UK culinary classic fit fo ..

Coronation Chicken: the UK culinary classic fit for a queen

2 minutes ago
 Solid measures afoot for province's development:Is ..

Solid measures afoot for province's development:Ishtiaq Urmar

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.