Bike rider killed in accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :A teen-aged bike rider succumbed to injuries after hit by speeding car at Waseenda Walli area, rescuer said.

The deceased identified as Muhammad Shehzad, son of Ghulam Majeed, aged 20, resident locally. The body was shifted to nearby home of the deceased on insistence of the heirs, it's said. Car driver fled the scene.

Rohilan Wali police station registered case before starting formal enquiry.