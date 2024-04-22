Bike rider killed in accident while carrying cylinder in Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) A cylinder exploded as a result, motorcyclist died as he lost control in the area of Chowk Yatimkhana, Multan Road in Lahore on Monday.

According to the private news channel, the Rescue 1122 team reached the accident site as soon as the incident was reported

According to the police, the person who died in the cylinder blast was identified as 30-year-old Asif son of Liaqat Umar.

The rescue team shifted the deceased to Jinnah Hospital.