Bike Rider Slipped, Killed By Over Speeding

Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Bike rider slipped, killed by over speeding

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) A middle-aged man was killed by slipping the motorbike near yaki wali tehsil Alipur here.

The rescuer declared the accident caused due to over- speeding.

The disease was identified as Abdul khaliq, 44, s/o Ghulam Hassan.

The body was handed over to the heirs by the aid workers.

Police of the concerned jurisdiction was informed which reached out the spot to collect evidences in order to initiate investigation.

According to police spokesman, the investigation was being carried out by keeping in place every aspect of the death.

