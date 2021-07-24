UrduPoint.com
Bike Rider Succumbs To Head Injuries

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 03:50 PM

Bike rider succumbs to head injuries

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :A bike rider succumbed to head injuries while his fellow injured critically after a Tyre of motorbike burst due to high speed at Kot Addu road early Saturday morning, rescuers said.

Rescuers shifted the victims including Shehbaz s/o Haq Nawaz, 25, and Muhammad, 22, resident of Sarafa Bazar, ward No.03, Kot Addu, to THQ hospital.

Muhammed died in the hospital and Shahbaz stated to be in a critical position.

More Stories From Pakistan

