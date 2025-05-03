Bike riders shoot dead woman

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Two motorcyclist shot dead a woman in Hasilpur on Saturday.

The police said a woman, after purchasing something in bazaar, was coming back to her house when two armed men riding a motorcycle opened fire at her in Behari Colony, Hasilpur, leaving her dead on the spot.

Rescuers of the Punjab Emergency Service rushed to the scene and examined the victim, who had already expired.

According to police, the victim received bullet in her head which caused her death. She was identified as 45-year-old Naseem Bibi, daughter of Haji Saleem, a resident of Hasilpur. The police have registered a case against the suspects and launched efforts to trace out and arrest them.