Bike riding tourists visit Suleman Mountain Range, Taunsa Sharif

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :A team of bike riding tourists on Monday visited scenic sites of Suleman Mountain Range and Taunsa Sharif city in a bid to promote tourism in mountainous areas of the district.

Members of Cross Route Club of Pakistan including noted biker tourist Mukarran Khan Tareen, Habibullah Baloch, Muzammil Hussain, Altaf Hussain, Humayun Zafar, Shoaib Tareen, Nadeem Athar, D.

M. Jameel and others visited Gulki, a scenic part of Suleman Mountain Range besides Taunsa city. The visit was a part of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar's initiatives to promote tourism to different scenic and historical parts of Dera Ghazi Khan.

They met with AC city Naveed Hussain and planted saplings as part of Prime Minister's clean and green programme.