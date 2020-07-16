Bike robbery gang busted

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Local police claimed to have busted a notorious robbery gang involved in lifting and snatching motorbikes from across the city here Thursday.

Gulghast Police Station arrested accused Ahmad Ali, son of Allah Yar, resident of Shameera Station of Khanewal as the gang's ring leader and Ejaz Ahmad, son of Muhammad Arshad, resident of People's Colony, also from district Khanewal.

Two motorcycles worth Rs2500, 000, one pistol, an I-phone and Rs. 75,000 cash was recovered from their possession.

Action was initiated under supervision of SP Gulghast division and SDPO Gulghast along with team constituted of SHO Gulghast and other police force.

Alleged criminal were disclosed to be booked with six cases of burglary and theft with different police stations of the city.