UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bike Robbery Gang Busted

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 12:10 PM

Bike robbery gang busted

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Local police claimed to have busted a notorious robbery gang involved in lifting and snatching motorbikes from across the city here Thursday.

Gulghast Police Station arrested accused Ahmad Ali, son of Allah Yar, resident of Shameera Station of Khanewal as the gang's ring leader and Ejaz Ahmad, son of Muhammad Arshad, resident of People's Colony, also from district Khanewal.

Two motorcycles worth Rs2500, 000, one pistol, an I-phone and Rs. 75,000 cash was recovered from their possession.

Action was initiated under supervision of SP Gulghast division and SDPO Gulghast along with team constituted of SHO Gulghast and other police force.

Alleged criminal were disclosed to be booked with six cases of burglary and theft with different police stations of the city.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Robbery Khanewal Criminals From

Recent Stories

PM says Diamer-Bhasha Dam to generate low-cost env ..

8 minutes ago

PCB announces Pepsi as Pakistan team partner

51 minutes ago

UAE continues aid mission in Yemen

58 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 16 July 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development launc ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.