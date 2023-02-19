Bike service providers opt for private services, leaving commuters to face high rates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :The popular bike service initiative, which had garnered praise for its cheap rates and quick service, is facing criticism from commuters as most service providers have left the online applications and started providing private services with high rates.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, a frequent traveler Noman Shakoor expressed his disappointment with the new development saying that bike service had become a favourite for solo travelers due to its affordable rates and safety measures, but the high prices charged by private bike services had become a concern.

He mentioned that the online applications provided a sense of security as they offered tracking, and contact information of the captain.

He said that the recent trend of bike service providers, leaving the online applications and starting private services with high rates had become a matter of concern for commuters who relied on this service for their daily commute.

Another commuter, Fayyaz mentioned the example of yellow cabs that were no longer seen on the roads of Islamabad because they did not use the meter system and asked for high rents.

He warned, "If the bike service owners do not use the meter system, their service will also perish." Fayyaz further added that offline bikers created a group at busy roads and stops, which caused disruption in the traffic flow. "The lack of a meter system and offline bike groups disrupting traffic flow are also major issues that need to be addressed by the authorities" he added.

He said that if the bike service providers do not adhere to these issues, it could lead to the downfall of this once-popular initiative.

In response, Younas Hameed, a bike service provider, explained that due to the recent price hike in petroleum prices, every rider tried to earn a handsome amount in the evening. He added that there were more chances of negotiations with private bike services, and riders did not have to travel to pick up the traveler, which saved them extra money.

