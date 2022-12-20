Bike snatched at gunpoint

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Two armed robbers snatched a motorbike at gunpoint from the suburban town of Qasba Gurmani here on Tuesday.

According to local police, Muhammad Akhtar Jitoi was going back home when the robbers intercepted him near a crops field and snatched motorbike at gunpoint.

DSP Riaz Hussain Bukhari visited the crime scene and assured the victim of arresting the outlaws and recovering his motorbike at the earliest.

A case was registered with the concerned police station on the report of the victim with a search of the criminals going on.