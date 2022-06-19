UrduPoint.com

Bike Snatcher Arrested, 3 Stolen Bikes Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published June 19, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Bike snatcher arrested, 3 stolen bikes recovered

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) ::The district police here on Sunday arrested a bike snatcher after recovering three stolen motorcycles from his possession.

Talking to media men, ASP Cantt Circle Osama Amin Cheema said that the action has been taken on a report lodged in Cantt police station regarding theft of a motorcycle.

The police team conducted a raid in a house located in the jurisdiction of Jerma Police station and arrested the accused identified as Sajjad.

The accused had confessed to his crime in the preliminary investigation and informed that the stolen motorcycles were being sold at exorbitant prices in other districts after replacing number plates and other equipment.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Circle Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

10 hours ago
 Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

18 hours ago
 O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark ..

O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark at Royal Ascot

19 hours ago
 'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine f ..

'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine frontline region

19 hours ago
 Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.