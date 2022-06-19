Bike snatcher arrested, 3 stolen bikes recovered

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) ::The district police here on Sunday arrested a bike snatcher after recovering three stolen motorcycles from his possession.

Talking to media men, ASP Cantt Circle Osama Amin Cheema said that the action has been taken on a report lodged in Cantt police station regarding theft of a motorcycle.

The police team conducted a raid in a house located in the jurisdiction of Jerma Police station and arrested the accused identified as Sajjad.

The accused had confessed to his crime in the preliminary investigation and informed that the stolen motorcycles were being sold at exorbitant prices in other districts after replacing number plates and other equipment.

Further investigation was underway.