Bike snatcher arrested after police encounter

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on Saturday night arrested a bike snatcher after police encounter while an accused managed to fled away.

According to a police spokesman, a Pirwadhai police party signaled to stop bikers who opened fire on the police and tried to escape from the scene.

Police chased the bike snatchers and managed to arrest an injured accused namely Hameed during exchange of fire near graveyard. Police also recovered a motorcycle snatched at gun point from a citizen namely Ashfaq and a pistol.

Senior Police officers rushed to the spot while a search operation to net the fugitive accused was also launched.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal said the fugitive snatcher would also be arrested and brought to justice.

Appreciating the performance of police party, City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younis said those who attacked the lives and property of the citizens could escape from the law.