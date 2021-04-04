Bike-snatcher, dacoit gang busted: Three arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :In a crackdown against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a bike-snatcher and dacoit gang and arrested its three members.

Police also recovered three motorcycles snatched at gun point, cash Rs 150,000 and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, New Town police in a raid, arrested Amir Ali, Zubair Khan and Abid Ali, involved in bike snatching, robbery and dacoities and recovered three motorcycles, cash Rs 150,000 and other items from their possession.

He informed that the Police team constituted under the supervision of SHO New Town Police Station on the directives of Superintendent Police, Rawal Ziauddin conducted a raid and managed to net the gang members.

As per preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.

He stated that other members and facilitators of the gang would also be arrested following preliminary investigations with the detainee culprits.

Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal, ZiaudDin lauded endeavour of the police team for netting the accused.