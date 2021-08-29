Bike snatcher killed in police encounter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :A bike snatcher was killed in an encounter on Saturday night when he along with his accomplices was trying to manage escape after snatching a bike from a citizen near COMSATS university in the jurisdiction of Taxila Police Station According to a police spokesman, the citizen namely Alam Zaib whose motorcycle was stanched on gun point informed the police about the crime on 15. Police gave an immediate response and started search operation of the criminals.

On seeing the police, the snatchers opened fire on police party near Margalla.

During exchange of fire, a snatcher was killed while two others managed to escape.

Police also recovered snatched motorcycle, purse, identity card, driving license of Alam Zaib and cash from possession of the snatcher.

Senior Police officers rushed to the spot while a search operation to net the fugitive accused was also launched.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar told that the fugitive snatcher would also be arrested and brought to justice.

Those who attack the lives and property of the citizens cannot escape the law, the CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younis said.