Bike snatchers injure man on resistance in Jaffarabad

Unknown armed robbers injured a man on resistance of bid snatching his bike at Gandakha near Usta Muhammad area of Jaffarabad district on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Unknown armed robbers injured man on resistance of bid snatching his bike at Gandakha near Usta Muhammad area of Jaffarabad district on Saturday.

According to police sources, the victim namely Fida Hussain was on way to somewhere on a motorcycle when armed robbers intercepted and injured him as he put resistance with them to bid snatch his motorcycle.

Later they took way his motorcycle to unknown destination.

Police reached the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital for medical aid.

Police registered a case and started investigation.