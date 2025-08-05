Bike snatchers shoot injure motorcyclist

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Two bike snatchers shot injured a man in suburbs of Bahawalpur city and took away his motorcycle.

The official sources in the police and the Rescue 1122 said that two armed culprits signaled a motorcyclist to stop on Yazman road and opened fire at him when he put resistance to their robbery attempt.

The victim received bullet injuries in his leg. The culprits took away his motorcycle.

Soon after receiving information, the rescuers along with ambulance rushed to the scene and provided first aid to the injured who later was shifted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital.

The local police have registered a case against the suspects and launched action to trace out and arrest them. Further probe was in process.