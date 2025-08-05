Bike Snatchers Shoot Injure Motorcyclist
Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2025 | 06:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Two bike snatchers shot injured a man in suburbs of Bahawalpur city and took away his motorcycle.
The official sources in the police and the Rescue 1122 said that two armed culprits signaled a motorcyclist to stop on Yazman road and opened fire at him when he put resistance to their robbery attempt.
The victim received bullet injuries in his leg. The culprits took away his motorcycle.
Soon after receiving information, the rescuers along with ambulance rushed to the scene and provided first aid to the injured who later was shifted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital.
The local police have registered a case against the suspects and launched action to trace out and arrest them. Further probe was in process.
Recent Stories
ZayedCHF marks 33rd anniversary of impactful charitable works worth AED2 bn in 1 ..
2nd ‘Donate Your Own Device’ aims to collect 100,000 electronic devices to e ..
Sultan bin Ahmed reviews latest developments at SAASST
Saud bin Saqr receives Ambassador of Türkiye
Egypt's net international reserves reached more than US$49 billion at end of Jul ..
Dubai Airshow 2025 launches future-facing conference programme to drive global a ..
Gargash receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador
SEC issues decision to form Police Judicial Council in Sharjah
US uses Hollywood film Marriage Story clip to scare off wolves in Oregon
DPM Dar asks India to revoke all illegal actions taken against IIOJK
Irthi celebrates 10 years of empowering artisans, promoting handcraft heritage g ..
Youm-e-Istehsal being observed to express solidarity with IIOJK today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rally taken to express solidarity with Kashmiris1 minute ago
-
Bike snatchers shoot injure motorcyclist1 minute ago
-
Cotton farmers advised on crop care amid Aug rains2 minutes ago
-
2 killed in a road accident in Chishtian2 minutes ago
-
RWMC kicks off Independence, Chehlum Day's cleanliness drive2 minutes ago
-
DPM chairs meeting on IT & Telecom reforms aimed at boosting digital economy11 minutes ago
-
GPA, Chinese firm ink LoI to boost Gwadar Port investments11 minutes ago
-
M/o FE&PT launches PSL training for families of deaf12 minutes ago
-
Provincial ministers lead Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir rally towards Mazar-e-Quaid12 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment drive reviewed22 minutes ago
-
Senator Siddiqui meets President of Pakistan International Sufi Council22 minutes ago
-
AIOU opens admissions for Autumn 202531 minutes ago