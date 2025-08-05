Open Menu

Bike Snatchers Shoot Injure Motorcyclist

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Bike snatchers shoot injure motorcyclist

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Two bike snatchers shot injured a man in suburbs of Bahawalpur city and took away his motorcycle.

The official sources in the police and the Rescue 1122 said that two armed culprits signaled a motorcyclist to stop on Yazman road and opened fire at him when he put resistance to their robbery attempt.

The victim received bullet injuries in his leg. The culprits took away his motorcycle.

Soon after receiving information, the rescuers along with ambulance rushed to the scene and provided first aid to the injured who later was shifted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital.

The local police have registered a case against the suspects and launched action to trace out and arrest them. Further probe was in process.

Recent Stories

ZayedCHF marks 33rd anniversary of impactful chari ..

ZayedCHF marks 33rd anniversary of impactful charitable works worth AED2 bn in 1 ..

11 minutes ago
 2nd ‘Donate Your Own Device’ aims to collect 1 ..

2nd ‘Donate Your Own Device’ aims to collect 100,000 electronic devices to e ..

41 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed reviews latest developments at SA ..

Sultan bin Ahmed reviews latest developments at SAASST

1 hour ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Ambassador of Türkiye

Saud bin Saqr receives Ambassador of Türkiye

1 hour ago
 Egypt's net international reserves reached more th ..

Egypt's net international reserves reached more than US$49 billion at end of Jul ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Airshow 2025 launches future-facing conferen ..

Dubai Airshow 2025 launches future-facing conference programme to drive global a ..

2 hours ago
Gargash receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador

Gargash receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador

3 hours ago
 SEC issues decision to form Police Judicial Counci ..

SEC issues decision to form Police Judicial Council in Sharjah

3 hours ago
 US uses Hollywood film Marriage Story clip to scar ..

US uses Hollywood film Marriage Story clip to scare off wolves in Oregon

3 hours ago
 DPM Dar asks India to revoke all illegal actions t ..

DPM Dar asks India to revoke all illegal actions taken against IIOJK

4 hours ago
 Irthi celebrates 10 years of empowering artisans, ..

Irthi celebrates 10 years of empowering artisans, promoting handcraft heritage g ..

4 hours ago
 Youm-e-Istehsal being observed to express solidari ..

Youm-e-Istehsal being observed to express solidarity with IIOJK today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan