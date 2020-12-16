Bike theft gang busted,ring leader held in Multan

Local police station claimed to have busted a bike lifter gang and recovered three motorbikes alongwith one lac rupees money from the ring leader

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Local police station claimed to have busted a bike lifter gang and recovered three motorbikes alongwith one lac rupees money from the ring leader.

According to Chehlyak police station spokesman,the accused identified as Hamza,son of Allah Ditta, resident of Qadir pur Ran was registered in FIRs of stealing as many as ten motorbikes from different locations of the city.

Unidentified number of accomplices of the accused were still at large, police have started search operation.

Action was launched by the police team led by SHO of the police station concerned under supervision of ASP of couldn't police station.

Further disclosures were expected during investigation being underway as confirmed by the police on Wednesday.