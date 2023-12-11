Bike thief gang busted in Sargodha

Police claimed to have arrested a motorcycle thief gang including its ringleader and recovered eight motorcycles worth Rs 1.2 million from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Police claimed to have arrested a motorcycle thief gang including its ringleader and recovered eight motorcycles worth Rs 1.2 million from their possession.

According to a spokesperson for police, SHO Bhagtanwala along with his team raided and arrested Muhammad Umair, Shahzad and Muhammad Hussain.

Eight stolen motorcycles were seized. The accused were already nominated in eight cases.

The recovered motorcycles were handed over to their owners.