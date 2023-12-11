Open Menu

Bike Thief Gang Busted In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2023 | 06:32 PM

Police claimed to have arrested a motorcycle thief gang including its ringleader and recovered eight motorcycles worth Rs 1.2 million from their possession

According to a spokesperson for police, SHO Bhagtanwala along with his team raided and arrested Muhammad Umair, Shahzad and Muhammad Hussain.

Eight stolen motorcycles were seized. The accused were already nominated in eight cases.

The recovered motorcycles were handed over to their owners.

