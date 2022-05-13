UrduPoint.com

Bike, Trailer Collision Claims Two Lives, One Injured

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2022 | 05:20 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Two women died, while another person sustained serious injuries in a collision between a motorcycle and a trailer near Rajpoot stop under the jurisdiction of city police on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a motorist Muhammad Bilal alongwith Koser and Shaheena were on their way to somewhere when a speedy trailer coming from opposite side hit their bike.

As a result, both the women died on the spot, while Bilal sustained critical injuries.

The rescuers reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies and the injured to District Headquarter Hospital, Khanewal.

The police has started investigations into the incident.

