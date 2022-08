(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Police on Monday arrested a motorcyclist over fixing fake number plates on his bike.

According to police, Sanwal (34) r/o Shaheen chowk area was riding a motorcycle with a fake number plate, in the limits of Sajid Shaheed Police station when policearrested him.

Further proceeding against the accused was underway.