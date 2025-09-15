Open Menu

Biker Hit To Death By Dumper

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Biker hit to death by dumper

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) A motorcyclist died after being hit by a dumper here in Daska.

Police said that the victim was identified as 57-year-old, Muhammad Shafiq.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospital for medico-legal formalities.

