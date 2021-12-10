Biker killed, another injured

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was killed while the pillion rider received serious injuries in a road accident in the limits of Balochni police station here on Friday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a speeding motorcycle skidded on Sheikhupura Road near Adda Balochni and a dumper coming from rare over ran the motorcyclists.

Biker Yousuf Ali received serious injuries and died on the spot ,whereas the pillion rider Rashid Ramzan was shifted to DHQ Hospital in critical condition.