Biker Killed In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 01:02 PM

A young motorbike rider was killed in a road accident on here Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :A young motorbike rider was killed in a road accident on here Wednesday.

According to Rescue1122, motorcyclist Abu Bakar (25) s/o Jameel was on his way on Jhang road when he collided with a bus of a private company near Thikriwala bus stop. He suffered multiple injuries and died on the spot.

The body was shifted to mortuary for postmortem.

More Stories From Pakistan

