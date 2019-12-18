Biker killed in Faisalabad

A motorcyclist was killed while the pillion rider received injuries in a road accident in the area of Tandlianwala police station on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) : A motorcyclist was killed while the pillion rider received injuries in a road accident in the area of Tandlianwala police station on Wednesday.

Police spokesman said a speeding van ran over a motorcycle on which two teenaged boys were riding near Tandlianwala.

Eighteen years old Ali Hasnain, son of Yaqoob r/o chak 422-GB died on the spot, while the pillion rider Mehar Ali (17), s/o of Allah Ditta received serious injuries.

Rescue 1122 team shifted the injured to Allied Hospital in critical condition, whereas the van driver managed to escape from the scene.