Biker Killed In Kasur
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 01:21 PM
KASUR, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident near Bhoye Aasil area in Changa Manga on Monday.
According to police, Muhammad Arshad (35), resident of Changa Manga, was going to Kot Radha kishanon a motorcycle when a speeding van hit the two-wheeler causing severe injuries to him.The man died on thespot.