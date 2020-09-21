UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biker Killed In Kasur

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 01:21 PM

Biker killed in kasur

A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident near Bhoye Aasil area in Changa Manga on Monday

KASUR, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident near Bhoye Aasil area in Changa Manga on Monday.

According to police, Muhammad Arshad (35), resident of Changa Manga, was going to Kot Radha kishanon a motorcycle when a speeding van hit the two-wheeler causing severe injuries to him.The man died on thespot.

Related Topics

Police Died Road Accident Manga Man Van

Recent Stories

Divorced-mother of one raped for 25 days in Pind D ..

6 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases Exceeds 31Mln Worldwide - ..

1 minute ago

Int'l Day of Peace urges for harmony worldwide:Sec ..

1 minute ago

Renowned Sufi qawwal 'Maqbool Ahmad Sabri remember ..

1 minute ago

Russia Records 6,196 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hou ..

1 minute ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Sees UN Human Rights Coun ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.