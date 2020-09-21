Biker killed in kasur

A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident near Bhoye Aasil area in Changa Manga on Monday

KASUR, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident near Bhoye Aasil area in Changa Manga on Monday.

According to police, Muhammad Arshad (35), resident of Changa Manga, was going to Kot Radha kishanon a motorcycle when a speeding van hit the two-wheeler causing severe injuries to him.The man died on thespot.