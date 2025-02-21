Biker killed in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) A motorcyclist was killed and the pillion-rider was injured in a road accident on Narwala Road, on Friday.

Rescue-1122 said that 26-year old Ghulam Dastgir of Noorpur, Millat Road, along with Fazal Mahmood, was riding a motorcycle when a mini truck hit them near Sultan Town.

Consequently, Ghulam Dastgir died on-the-spot while Fazal suffered injuries.

The injured person was rushed to Allied Hospital while the body was moved to mortuary.