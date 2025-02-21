Open Menu

Biker Killed In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Biker killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) A motorcyclist was killed and the pillion-rider was injured in a road accident on Narwala Road, on Friday.

Rescue-1122 said that 26-year old Ghulam Dastgir of Noorpur, Millat Road, along with Fazal Mahmood, was riding a motorcycle when a mini truck hit them near Sultan Town.

Consequently, Ghulam Dastgir died on-the-spot while Fazal suffered injuries.

The injured person was rushed to Allied Hospital while the body was moved to mortuary.

Recent Stories

EDGE Group, OSI Maritime Systems to develop nation ..

EDGE Group, OSI Maritime Systems to develop national bridge system within UAE

4 minutes ago
 Ministry of Education issues Emirati Day for Educa ..

Ministry of Education issues Emirati Day for Education Celebration Guide

18 minutes ago
 Tawazun Quality & Conformity signs MoU with French ..

Tawazun Quality & Conformity signs MoU with French DCI

18 minutes ago
 UAE's significant progress in media identity indic ..

UAE's significant progress in media identity indicators showcases its growing gl ..

19 minutes ago
 Noatum Maritime partners with ASRY to provide mari ..

Noatum Maritime partners with ASRY to provide marine services in Bahrain

1 hour ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives American Colle ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives American College of Cardiology accreditation

2 hours ago
EDGE, e& UAE collaborate to strengthen secure comm ..

EDGE, e& UAE collaborate to strengthen secure communications

2 hours ago
 ADSB, Intermarine join forces to strengthen naval ..

ADSB, Intermarine join forces to strengthen naval capabilities

2 hours ago
 UAE delivers five aid convoys to Gaza

UAE delivers five aid convoys to Gaza

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan among those with lowes ..

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan among those with lowest international strike rates

3 hours ago
 Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, his wife Dhanas ..

Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, his wife Dhanashree Verma officially divorced

3 hours ago
 Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strength ..

Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strengthening security at IDEX 2025

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan