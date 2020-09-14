UrduPoint.com
Biker Killed In Sargogha

In A Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 02:02 PM

Biker killed in sargogha in a road accident

A man was killed in a road accident in Sajid Shaheed police limits on Monday

SARGODHA, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :A man was killed in a road accident in Sajid Shaheed police limits on Monday.

Police said that Noor Muhammad, 33, resident of chak 59 NB, was riding a motorcycle on Sargodha-Faisalabadroad when a recklessly driven bus hit the two-wheeler near Qurtaba town. The motorcyclist died on the spot due to head injuries.

Police registered a case against the bus driver.

