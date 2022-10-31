UrduPoint.com

Biker Killed, Teenager Injured

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Biker killed, teenager injured

A motorcyclist was killed, while a teenaged boy suffered injuries in a road accident near here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :A motorcyclist was killed, while a teenaged boy suffered injuries in a road accident near here on Monday.

Rescue team said that one,Maqbool, 70, along with Junaid,13, was riding a motorcycle near Jameelabad stop, Sheikhupura road when a rashly driven van hit the two wheeler.

Consequently, Maqbool died on the spot, while the pillion rider suffered injuries in the precincts of Sargodha road police.

Concerned police reached the scene and shifted the body to hospital for autopsy.

