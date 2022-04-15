UrduPoint.com

Biker Killed, Woman Injured

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Biker killed, woman injured

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :A motorcyclist was killed while pillion rider, a woman, was injured in a road accident in the area of FIEDMC police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Friday that a speeding dumper truck hit a two-wheeler near Sahianwala.

As a result, 50-year-old motorcyclist Hayat, resident of chak 44-JB, received serious injuries and died on the spot, while injured pillion rider, Zahra Ishaq (45) was shifted to hospital. The police launched investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Police Police Station Died Road Accident Rescue 1122 Women

Recent Stories

ITP fines 2,827 unregistered vehicles

ITP fines 2,827 unregistered vehicles

12 minutes ago
 Russian strike hits missile unit outside Kyiv: AFP ..

Russian strike hits missile unit outside Kyiv: AFP

12 minutes ago
 Acting CCPO submits report on plea for recovery of ..

Acting CCPO submits report on plea for recovery of 4 MPAs

12 minutes ago
 Police recovers kites, metal strings worth Rs 100 ..

Police recovers kites, metal strings worth Rs 100 mln, eight held, factory seale ..

12 minutes ago
 Over 150 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Isra ..

Over 150 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Police on Temple Mount - R ..

14 minutes ago
 Mother urges release of captured Briton in Ukraine ..

Mother urges release of captured Briton in Ukraine

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.