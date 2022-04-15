Biker killed, woman injured

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :A motorcyclist was killed while pillion rider, a woman, was injured in a road accident in the area of FIEDMC police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Friday that a speeding dumper truck hit a two-wheeler near Sahianwala.

As a result, 50-year-old motorcyclist Hayat, resident of chak 44-JB, received serious injuries and died on the spot, while injured pillion rider, Zahra Ishaq (45) was shifted to hospital. The police launched investigation.