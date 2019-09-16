Biker shot dead in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019) -:Unidentified assailants shot dead a motorcyclist in the area of Jhang bazaar police station.

Police spokesman said on Monday that Ejaz,resident of Raheem town, was on a motorcycle when unidentified assailants riding a bike opened indiscriminate fire at him.

He succumbed to bullet injuries on the spot.

The police shifted the body to mortuary of Allied Hospital and started investigation though culprits had managed to escape from the scene.