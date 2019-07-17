UrduPoint.com
Bikers Directed To Install Back View Mirrors: CTO

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 02:44 PM

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Asif Zafar Cheema Wednesday directed all the motorcyclists to install back view mirrors for their safety during drivin

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) : Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Asif Zafar Cheema Wednesday directed all the motorcyclists to install back view mirrors for their safety during driving.

Reviewing the campaign launched here, he said that most of the road accidents occurred due to missing of back view mirrors.

An awareness campaign was being launched in this regard after which strict action would be taken against the violators, he informed.

