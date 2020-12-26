Bikers rally on Quaid Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railway Scouts Association organised a Quaid-i-Azam bikers rally from Minar-e-Pakistan to Nankana Sahib on Saturday to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Zahid Butt, secretary organization, scout leader Maqsood Chughtai, Azhar Siddique, Tahir, Zeeshan Chaudhry, Khalid Mahmood and a number of bikers and tourism lovers participated in the rally.

The rally was organised in connection with the birth anniversary of the great leader.