Bikes Thief Gang Busted, 18 Motorbikes Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Bikes thief gang busted, 18 motorbikes recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Mandani Police Station in it's ongoing operation against criminals has busted a five-member motorcycle thief gang and recovered 18 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

DSP Tangi Police, Taj Muhammad Khan said that those arrested were involved in motorcycles theft from all over the province.

He said that stolen bikes would be returned to their owners soon after verification.

He appreciated efforts of SHO Mandani and other personnel to recover stolen bikes.

Police have also initiated an awareness campaign in this regard to motivate citizens to park their motorbikes and vehicles safely at parking areas particularly parking their motorcycles with double lock and only at their homes instead of streets carelessly, he added.

He said that protection of life and property of the citizens is the Primary responsibility of the police.

