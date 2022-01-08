Bilal Ashraf Basra elected as DBA president

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Muhammad Bilal Ashraf Basra Advocate has been elected as the president while Yasir Hayat Chattha as general secretary District Bar Association (DBA) Faisalabad for 2022-23.

According to unofficial results of DBA elections here on Saturday, Muhammad Bilal Ashraf Basra secured 1,049 votes whereas his rivals Rana Shahid Munir Manj, Chaudhary Muhammad Khushhal Gujjar and Rana Ishrat Mehmood Khan bagged 1017, 728 and 163 votes respectively.

Similarly, Muhammad Sarwar Butt was elected as Vice President by grabbing 1222 votes while his opponent candidates Chaudhry Azharul Haq, Muhammad Husnain Haider Shah and Muhammad Shahid Habib Dogar obtained 906, 659 and 97 votes respectively.

For General Secretary seat, Yasir Hayat Chattha was declared successful with 1631 votes whereas his rivals Chaudhary Ahmad Zeeshan got 1277 votes and M. Kashif Chaudhry Arain 23 votes only.

Meanwhile, Syed Ali Haider Sherazi was elected Joint Secretary with 912 votes while his rivals Rana Ali Farhan, Chaudhary Furqan Jutt, Mian Abdul Rehman Liaqat and Chaudhry Farman Ali Aulakh got 847, 467, 352 and 339 votes respectively.

For library Secretary seat, Ghulam Rabbani Ans Baigh was declared successful with 1465 votes whereas his rivals Malik Muhammad Nawaz Khokhar and Mian Muhammad Shaheer Azam got 930 and 520 votes respectively.

Likewise, Mah Jabeen was elected as Finance Secretary by defeating her rival Rahat Jabeen with 1557---1334 votes.

10-member executive committee of district bar association was already elected uncontested. The members of this committee include Hasnain Haidar Advocate, Muhammad Tanveer Raza Advocate, Muhammad Asad Khawaja Advocate, Shakeel Ahmad Advocate, Abid Shabbir Paracha Advocate, Muhammad Qasim Randhawa Advocate, Muhammad Shakeel Wahla Advocate, Muhammad Faizan Idrees Advocate, Altaf Hussain Khokhar Advocate and Ahsan Bashir Advocate.