Bilal directs authorities to run awareness campaign about legal, illegal housing schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering, Punjab, Bilal Yasin on Saturday visited the Commissioner Office and reviewed the ongoing development projects and initiatives taken by Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA).

The Minister directed the RDA authorities to launch a comprehensive public awareness campaign about housing schemes to protect the general public from financial losses.

The Minister chaired a meeting held in the Commissioner's office, where the Director General (DG) RDA gave a detailed briefing on various reforms and projects being undertaken by RDA, including the status of approved and illegal housing schemes, Rawalpindi Ring Road, Nullah Lai Expressway, Metro Corridor Rehabilitation Work and other ongoing development projects.

Bilal Yasin praised RDA’s efforts for swift completion of the development projects of the region and emphasized the need for hard work with transparency.

He expressed his commitment to ensuring that the projects would be completed swiftly to provide relief to the citizens.

The Minister highlighted the importance of safeguarding the citizens from fraudulent or illegal housing schemes and directed RDA to run a campaign to spread awareness about approved and legal schemes.

“The work being done by RDA is commendable, and I urge everyone involved to continue pushing forward with these important initiatives,” said Minister Bilal Yasin adding, “We must ensure that the people of Rawalpindi are aware of their rights and the legitimate housing options available to them.”

The meeting was attended by Ahmad Hasan Ranjha, Director General PHA, Salim Ashraf, Managing Director of WASA, Asif Mehmood Janjua, Director Admin and Finance RDA and other officers of RDA, PHA, WASA and representatives from the Housing, Urban Development, and Public Health Engineering Department.

Earlier, talking to media the Minister said that the Punjab government was trying to facilitate the citizens to get their own houses.

Through "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" scheme, interest-free loans are being provided to needy people on easy terms and conditions, he added.

He informed that 370,000 applications were received under the scheme and 1000 citizens were provided interest free loans.

A target of providing interest-free loans to 100,000 people would be achieved till December 2025, Bilal Yasin said adding, the loan amounting to Rs 1.5 million would be repaid in easy installments of 7 years.

The monthly installment under the scheme is Rs 14,000 and there would be no installments for the first three months, the Minister informed.

The owners of 1 to 5 marla plots in urban areas and 10 marla plots in rural areas are eligible to get the loan.

The certificates were given to the eligible persons on the basis of merit and the first installment of money had already been transferred to their accounts. Transparency and merit were given top priority in the scheme, he said.

The citizens could get loan related information by visiting One Window Operation Center established at DC Office Rawalpindi.

Apart from the "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" scheme, the government was also providing facilities to the people through various other projects, he said.

He warned that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against illegal housing schemes and there would be no leniency for those who try to loot the hard earned money of the citizens through illegal societies.

He directed the RDA authorities to continue indiscriminate action against owners of illegal societies and anyone involved in this business, whether from the ruling party or the opposition, should not be given any concession.