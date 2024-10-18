Bilal inaugurates “ Kissan card” center

MURREE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), Bilal Yameen Satti here on Friday inaugurated “ Kissan card” center and distributed cards among the farmers.

The center has been established in the office of agriculture department.

Winter vegetable seed’s kits were also distributed among the farmers on the occasion.

119 farmers had availed facility of the cards in the district.

