Bilal Kaka Murder Accused Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published July 15, 2022 | 11:02 PM

Bilal Kaka murder accused arrested

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police have declared the arrest of Afzal Khan, who was an accused in the murder case of Bilal Kaka which has provocated tense situation across the province, here on Friday.

The police spokesman informed that Afzal had been arrested from an undisclosed location.

Kaka was killed at Super Salateen restaurant, in the limits of Bhitai Nagar police station, on July 11 during a fight with the hotel's management.

According to the postmortem report, Kaka's death was caused by the damage to the vital organs like lungs due to multiple strikes with hard and blunt objects.

As many as five persons were nominated in the FIR, registered on complaint of Salam Kaka, brother of the slain person.

However, the police have so far declared the arrest of only 2 accused.

The first accused person, Haji Sawar Khan, was arrested immediately after the incident and he is currently in the police custody on a physical remand.

