UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilal Kakar Terms Trade Terminal Positive Sign For Business

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 09:43 PM

Bilal Kakar terms Trade Terminal positive sign for business

Balochistan Chief Minister's Media Coordinator Bilal Khan Kakar Friday said the inauguration of Badini Trade Terminal was positive sign which would provide major benefits to the people living near Pak-Afghan border area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister's Media Coordinator Bilal Khan Kakar Friday said the inauguration of Badini Trade Terminal was positive sign which would provide major benefits to the people living near Pak-Afghan border area.

Talking about the inauguration of the Badini Trade Terminal, he said the trade between the two countries would be enhanced and the people living near border on both sides would be benefited from it.

He said the present government under the leadership of Jam Mir Kamal Khan was taking essential steps not only to promote inter-provincial but also international trade with neighboring countries with the aim of development Balochistan.

"The purpose of establishing Badini Trade Terminal was to boost trade activities for bringing economic and social improvement in the lives of the people," he said.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Bilal Khan Border Media From Government

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts further 97,469 COVID-19 t ..

1 hour ago

Swedish Scientists Reveal COVID-19 Antibodies Can ..

6 minutes ago

Berlin Says OPCW Continues Probe of Navalny Case, ..

6 minutes ago

IGP takes notice of killing of cop, seeks detailed ..

6 minutes ago

Flood level keeps rising at Kotri barrage

6 minutes ago

Qamar awarded as honorary lifetime membership of K ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.