Bilal Kakar terms Trade Terminal positive sign for business

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister's Media Coordinator Bilal Khan Kakar Friday said the inauguration of Badini Trade Terminal was positive sign which would provide major benefits to the people living near Pak-Afghan border area.

Talking about the inauguration of the Badini Trade Terminal, he said the trade between the two countries would be enhanced and the people living near border on both sides would be benefited from it.

He said the present government under the leadership of Jam Mir Kamal Khan was taking essential steps not only to promote inter-provincial but also international trade with neighboring countries with the aim of development Balochistan.

"The purpose of establishing Badini Trade Terminal was to boost trade activities for bringing economic and social improvement in the lives of the people," he said.