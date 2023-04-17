Bilal Kayani breaks ground for DPS in Jhelum

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Economy and Energy Bilal Azhar Kayani on Monday broke ground for the administrative block of the District Public School (DPS) in Jhelum.

"Attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the administration block of District Public School in Jhelum today.

The academic block is already under construction," he said in a tweet.

According to Bilal, the school would cater to 1,200 students. "Construction (of the school) is being funded through donations from the private sector," he added.