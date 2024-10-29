Open Menu

Bilal Kayani Questions Global Silence On Palestinian Genocide

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2024 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) and Member of Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA), Bilal Azhar Kayani, on Tuesday questioned the silence of the international community regarding the ongoing genocide in Palestine.

Speaking at the 47th Annual Forum of Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA), hosted by Pakistan, he voiced disappointment that international human rights organizations remain passive in the face of atrocities being committed by Israel against the innocent people of Palestine.

During a session titled "Effective Cooperation in the Fight Against Impunity for International Crimes," Kayani also highlighted the United Nations’ failure to implement its resolutions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), where he said that innocent civilians continue to face violence by Indian forces.

He urged the international community to abandon its double standards in addressing international crimes.

Kayani also extended a warm welcome to parliamentarians from around the world attending the event in Pakistan, along with international representatives from global bar associations.

