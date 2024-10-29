Bilal Kayani Questions Global Silence On Palestinian Genocide
Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) and Member of Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA), Bilal Azhar Kayani, on Tuesday questioned the silence of the international community regarding the ongoing genocide in Palestine.
Speaking at the 47th Annual Forum of Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA), hosted by Pakistan, he voiced disappointment that international human rights organizations remain passive in the face of atrocities being committed by Israel against the innocent people of Palestine.
During a session titled "Effective Cooperation in the Fight Against Impunity for International Crimes," Kayani also highlighted the United Nations’ failure to implement its resolutions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), where he said that innocent civilians continue to face violence by Indian forces.
He urged the international community to abandon its double standards in addressing international crimes.
Kayani also extended a warm welcome to parliamentarians from around the world attending the event in Pakistan, along with international representatives from global bar associations.
Recent Stories
Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024
'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split with Malaika
Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent
Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from Nov 1
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024
No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan
Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Comple ..
957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-related incidents this year
Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for smog control
Death sentence awarded to four cops
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DDHO visits Darya Khan's areas to monitor anti-polio campaign2 minutes ago
-
DC reviews anti-polio campaign in Gujranwala2 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz strongly condemns attack on workers at Panjgur dam site2 minutes ago
-
DC Sukkur inspects ongoing Anti Polio drive2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan committed to CPEC-II to deepen agri, industrial cooperation: DPM2 minutes ago
-
Special Branch Lakki official martyred, cop injured in Tank3 minutes ago
-
DC emphasis for plantations in graveyard3 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two suspects, recover weapons3 minutes ago
-
Sukkur ombudsman addresses over billing cases3 minutes ago
-
Humayun Khan inspects Mansehra Jail, emphasizes inmate welfare, rehabilitation3 minutes ago
-
SAU launches innovative food solutions to combat malnutrition, food insecurity3 minutes ago
-
Missing child reunited with his family13 minutes ago