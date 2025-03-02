Bilal Kayani slams PTI founder for anti-state article

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) State Minister, Bilal Azhar Kayani on Sunday criticized the PTI founder for writing an article in an international magazine using inappropriate words about the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he accused the PTI chairman of harming national integrity for personal gains.

He blamed PTI for creating political and economic instability while adding that the party wrote letters to the IMF to push the country toward bankruptcy.

He alleged that PTI used provincial resources to attack the federation and spread anarchy.

On new inductions in the Federal cabinet, he said including allies would improve governance and collective responsibility.

Regarding PPP’s grievances, he said serious efforts were being made to address their concerns.