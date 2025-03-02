Bilal Kayani Slams PTI Founder For Anti-state Article
Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2025 | 11:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) State Minister, Bilal Azhar Kayani on Sunday criticized the PTI founder for writing an article in an international magazine using inappropriate words about the country.
Talking to a private news channel, he accused the PTI chairman of harming national integrity for personal gains.
He blamed PTI for creating political and economic instability while adding that the party wrote letters to the IMF to push the country toward bankruptcy.
He alleged that PTI used provincial resources to attack the federation and spread anarchy.
On new inductions in the Federal cabinet, he said including allies would improve governance and collective responsibility.
Regarding PPP’s grievances, he said serious efforts were being made to address their concerns.
Recent Stories
Ajman Tourism Development Department highlights Ajman's diverse tourism scene at ..
Abu Dhabi Department of Energy rolls out phase two of LPG Safety Campaign
Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Judicial Council
Arab League calls for fair water resource management
Egypt stresses importance of full implementation of Gaza ceasefire
Cholera death toll in Angola rises to 201
Four killed in Gaza as destruction spreads in Jenin, Tulkarm
Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy
RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..
Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year
Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' compet ..
NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilal Kayani slams PTI founder for anti-state article5 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti launches Ramadan Food Package for 250,000 needy people55 minutes ago
-
HSA starts 423 posts' recruitment process55 minutes ago
-
800g of high quality weed recovered2 hours ago
-
Assistant Commissioner Lalian ensures affordable sugar and essentials2 hours ago
-
Ramadan packages distributed to families of Police martyrs2 hours ago
-
Kohat Police crack down on drug dealers, recover 3200g of hashish2 hours ago
-
DIG paid visits Shaheed Constable family for condolences2 hours ago
-
Cheap sugar sold at 12 points across Chiniot District2 hours ago
-
PM, power minister discuss energy sector reforms2 hours ago
-
Six killed in Gujarat shooting incident2 hours ago
-
Mashhood briefs Shehbaz on youth empowerment initiatives2 hours ago