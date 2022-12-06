Bilal Khan breaks internet with latest track 'Qurban'

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Bilal Khan, a top-notch Pakistani musician and YouTuber, is back with another super hit track 'Qurban' and fans are stunned by the soulful blend of urdu and Pashto lyrics.

The singer-turned-actor took to his official Instagram account and left netizens in awe as he shared the captivating teaser along with the caption "New song Qurban out on YouTube" The much-talked-about track has received an overwhelming response from celebs as well as fans. Stunned by the song's spellbinding Pashto lyrics, netizens are crowding the comment section with loved-up comments to let the superstar know his voice can "fit in any genre".

In just two days of its release, the simple yet enchanting lyrical video has managed to sweep the internet and got thousands of likes and comments on Khan's official YouTube channel.

"Happy to listen to your mesmerizing voice and light beats again" a comment reads.

Another excited fan commented, "A huge surprise for all the pathan fans of yours out there! Loved it"Furthermore, the 'Lamha' hit-maker also expressed gratitude towards fans for the love and admiration he received for his latest track by replying to fans' comments and posting them on his Insta reel.